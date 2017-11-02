POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Online Extremism
04:01
World
Roundtable: Online Extremism
The UK government is cracking down on terrorist propaganda. But will harsher penalties for viewing extremist content online reduce terror attacks? In response to an increase in terror attacks in the UK, Britain's Home Secretary wants prison sentences of up to 15 years for those who look at extremism online. But is the law too harsh? And how will it be policed? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.
November 2, 2017
