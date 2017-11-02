POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkish and American CEO’s aim to Strengthen ties
Money Talks: Turkish and American CEO’s aim to Strengthen ties
Senior Turkish and American CEOs and business leaders have met in Istanbul to explore ways of continuing commercial relations despite political tensions between their countries. Sourav Roy reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
