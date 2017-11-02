Money Talks: Tech giants appeal court on US election interference

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lawyers from Facebook, Google, and Twitter are being questioned in the US Congress about the role those companies played in Russia's alleged attempt to influence 2016 US presidential election. FBI's special counsel Robert Mueller says Russia tried to influence hundreds of millions of American voters via social media by spreading fake news. Interview with SmartNews Inc. Chief Journalist Rich Jaroslovsky and TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
