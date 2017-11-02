POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Middle Easern countries face $320B deficit
04:38
Money Talks: Middle Easern countries face $320B deficit
Middle Eastern countries face budget deficits total of $320B over the next 5 years. That is according to the International Monetary Fund. And the reason? Low oil prices of course. So it is no surprise that it is urging the region to continue to diversify its economy away from oil. Analysis by ETF Securities Commodities Strategist Nitesh Shah. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
