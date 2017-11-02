World Share

Donald Campbell’s legacy lives on in Coniston

Some of the world's fastest powerboats are in the English Lake District this week in pursuit of new records. The notorious Coniston water once again hosted the fastest racers ever on water. It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the legendary Donald Campbell's death on his famous boat Bluebird. Beyond the Game's Chris Skudder was there....