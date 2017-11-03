World Share

100 years after Balfour

A hundred years ago Britain's Foreign Secretary wrote a letter to Jewish leaders that led to the creation of the state of Israel. In it, Arthur Balfour pledged 'a national home for the Jewish people.' A century later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in London for the centennial. But while he celebrates, the Palestinians await an apology. They've long condemned the declaration as a promise by Britain to hand over land that it never owned. Do they have a point? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world