Smooth Sailing: Turkey's boat building businesses speed ahead
03:06
World
Smooth Sailing: Turkey's boat building businesses speed ahead
It was developed to help textile factories export their goods to the world, but the Antalya Free Zone in southern Turkey has become one of the globe's busiest yacht-building yards. Mobin Nasir explains.
November 3, 2017
