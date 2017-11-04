POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: West Bank barrier becomes a canvas for artists
02:18
World
An Australian is the latest graffiti artist to paint on the long wall that separates Israel from the Occupied West Bank. But as Ben Said will tell us, locals and visitors are unsure about what exactly they stand for. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 4, 2017
