World
The Trump Presidency: N Korea to top agenda during Trump's Asia visit
Trump visited Pearl Harbour where he received an official briefing from the US Pacific Command. He's also visiting Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Regional security is expected to be one of the main talking points - with North Korea's nuclear programme topping the agenda. It's the longest tour of Asia by a US president in 25 years. TRT World's Asia reporter Shamim Chowdhury reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 4, 2017
