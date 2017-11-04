What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The Trump Presidency: N Korea to top agenda during Trump's Asia visit

Trump visited Pearl Harbour where he received an official briefing from the US Pacific Command. He's also visiting Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Regional security is expected to be one of the main talking points - with North Korea's nuclear programme topping the agenda. It's the longest tour of Asia by a US president in 25 years. TRT World's Asia reporter Shamim Chowdhury reports.