Climate Change: Interview with Armelle Le Comte of Oxfam on one year Paris Climate Agreement
03:45
World
Climate Change: Interview with Armelle Le Comte of Oxfam on one year Paris Climate Agreement
Armelle Le Comte is Climate and Energy Advocacy Manager at Oxfam. She says countries must contribute more to prevent further climate change. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 4, 2017
