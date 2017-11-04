POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Manus Island Protests: UN warns Australia about detention conditions
01:54
World
Manus Island Protests: UN warns Australia about detention conditions
Australia has been urged by the UN to provide protection and food to asylum seekers who are refusing to leave its detention centre in Papua New Guinea. The 600 men on Manus Island started protests on Friday after Australia cut off basic services to the camp. As Staci Bivens reports, the refugees aren't protesting alone. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?