POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: US continues tough rhetoric against N Korea
02:41
World
Korea Tensions: US continues tough rhetoric against N Korea
US President Donald Trump has started his 5-nation tour of Asia. As we've mentioned, Trump's agenda will be dominated by North Korea's military threat. And if Pyongyang does attack, the first country likely hit will be South Korea. Shamim Chowdhury is in the capital Seoul, and looks at the military preparations the country is making. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?