POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia Missile: Air Force intercepts missile near Riyadh
01:56
World
Saudi Arabia Missile: Air Force intercepts missile near Riyadh
Local forces in Saudi Arabia have intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen. It appears the missile was aimed at the main airport in the country's capital, Riyadh.This video reportedly shows debris falling over the city. Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. Saudi state media says no injuries or damage have been reported. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?