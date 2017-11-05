POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Crisis: Ex-Catalan leaders surrender to Belgian police
Catalan Crisis: Ex-Catalan leaders surrender to Belgian police
The Catalan Democratic Party is sticking by their leader, deposed president Carles Puigdemont. It announced he will lead the party in the December elections called by Madrid. This, despite Puigdemont, and four others, turning themselves over to Belgian police. Ben Said reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 5, 2017
