Climate Change: Germany's carbon emissions keep rising
02:18
World
Germany has long been regarded as a world leader in eco-friendly energy, so there may be few better places to hold the UN's annual conference on fighting climate change, which starts on Monday in Bonn. But recently, Germany has fallen behind in meeting its own emissions targets. What can the rest of the world learn from the Germany experience of trying to transform a national energy policy? Ira Spitzer reports from Brandenburg. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 6, 2017
