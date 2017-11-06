World Share

New York Truck Attack: Friends remember Argentinian victims

Families of the five Argentinian victims of the New York terror attack are hoping their bodies will be flown back this weekend. The victims had been visiting the US to celebrate the anniversary of their graduation. Now their deaths are being mourned in their home city of Rosario. Monica Yanakiew reports.