The War in Syria: UNESCO looking to protect historical heritage
The UN body UNESCO is meeting to discuss the protection of cultural in Syria. Many historical sites there have been damaged by war and many artefacts stolen for sale. activists in Idlib have set up the Syrian Cultural Heritage Protection Centre. Abubakr al Shamahi reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 6, 2017
