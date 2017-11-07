What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Italian Politics: Berlusconi likely to turn back to centre-right

Italy's former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is poised for a political comeback. His coalition has claimed victory in a regional election in Sicily, and while a conviction for tax fraud means he's barred from running in upcoming national elections, the 81-year-old is going to the European Court of Human Rights to try to have the ban overturned. Amber Austin-Wright reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world