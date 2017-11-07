POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Texas Church Shooting: Suspect had three firearms with him
Texas Church Shooting: Suspect had three firearms with him
A day after the mass shooting in Texas that killed 26 people, the US Air Force has admitted its failure to submit the shooter's criminal history to the FBI. If his past offences had been properly shared, it would have prevented him from buying a gun. Anelise Borges reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
