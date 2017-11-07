World Share

Saudi Arabia crackdown

Police have arrested some of Saudi Arabia's most powerful men. They include two dozen royal family members, cabinet ministers and billionaire businessmen. The government calls it a crackdown on corruption, but sceptics say it's a far-reaching purge of the crown prince's critics. Regardless, it's the kingdom's biggest political shake up in 80 years. So what does it mean for the country's future?