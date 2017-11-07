World Share

Trump’s Asia tour

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe may be toasting to their friendship during the U.S. President’s first tour of Asia. But can their shared hardline stance on North Korea carve out a path to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions? Or will Trump have to settle for more tough talk? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world