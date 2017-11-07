World Share

Roundtable: What is the legacy of Russia's Bolshevik Revolution?

It's 100 years since the Russian revolution. It was one of the defining moments of the 20th century. The end of Tsarist autocracy and the rise of the Soviet Union. Some call it a revolution, some say it was a coup. The events in 1917 created modern Russia. But there'll be no official commemorations for the centenary. President Putin apparently doesn't think it's an occasion that should be marked. At the Roundtable was political analyst at Sputnik International, Dimitry Babich; Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov; Domitilla Sagramoso, she's a Russia security expert from the King's College Russia Institute; And doctor Andrew Wilson from the School of Slavonic Studies at University College London.