Roundtable: What is the legacy of Russia's Bolshevik Revolution?
26:05
World
It's 100 years since the Russian revolution. It was one of the defining moments of the 20th century. The end of Tsarist autocracy and the rise of the Soviet Union. Some call it a revolution, some say it was a coup. The events in 1917 created modern Russia. But there'll be no official commemorations for the centenary. President Putin apparently doesn't think it's an occasion that should be marked. At the Roundtable was political analyst at Sputnik International, Dimitry Babich; Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov; Domitilla Sagramoso, she's a Russia security expert from the King's College Russia Institute; And doctor Andrew Wilson from the School of Slavonic Studies at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 7, 2017
