What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Apple's most expensive smartphone, the iPhone X has been released. Here is the comparison of IPhone X with its biggest rival Samsung's Galaxy S8. Analysis by Bob O’Donnell, President, Founder and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world