November 7, 2017
01:46
01:46
Jerome Powell to become new FED Chair
The White House has announced that Jerome Powell will replace Federal Reserve chairwoman, Janet Yellen when her term expires in February. Here's a look at Powell's career so far and what US monetary policy may look like under his watch.
