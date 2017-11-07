POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump in Asia: Trump visits Seoul amid tensions with North
Trump in Asia: Trump visits Seoul amid tensions with North
President Donald Trump warned North Korea the United States was prepared to use the full range of its military power if needed to defend itself and its allies during a visit to South Korea that took him to heart of the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.
November 7, 2017
