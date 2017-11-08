POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemen Conflict: UN warns against air, land and sea blockade
Yemen Conflict: UN warns against air, land and sea blockade
The United Nations is urging the Saudi-led coalition to reopen supply routes, so food and medicine can be brought into Yemen. Millions of people are facing famine in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Caitlin McGee reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 8, 2017
