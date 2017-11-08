POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India Demonetisation: Small business suffers under high bank note ban
November 8 marks a year since India banned high-value banknotes in an effort to crack down on money laundering and the black market. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it demonetisation. But small businesses prefer to call it a 'black day'. Radhika Bajaj has this report.
November 8, 2017
