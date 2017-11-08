Madagascar’s plague

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Madagascar, there have been more than 1800 suspected cases of the plague since August. In that time more than 120 people have died, and with the plague season expected to last another five months, the death toll is expected to rise. The World Health Organisation says it could be the worst outbreak in 50 years, and to help treat the infection, the World Bank has released an extra five million dollars. But is that enough? And does the outbreak pose a global threat? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 8, 2017
