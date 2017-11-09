What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Flying Taxis: Uber hopes to bring new dimension to transport

While politicians talk climate change, innovators are looking at flying taxis and electric cars as a way to tackle pollution, and congestion. Ride-sharing services have teamed up with NASA to extend services to the skies, offering new ways of commuting. Amber Austin-Wright shows us what the future might look like. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world