Zimbabwe Politics: Former Vice-President flees to South Africa

Zimbabwe's former Vice President has fled the country, two days after he was sacked. Emmerson Mnangagwa said he feared for his life after he was removed from his position by President Robert Mugabe. The 93-year old leader accused his former deputy of trying to push him out of power. Philip Owira reports.