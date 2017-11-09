World Share

Seoul Safety: Alternative bomb shelter installed in homes

South Korea's government has taken precautions in case the country becomes the target of a North Korean missile attack. But as Shamim Chowdhury found out in the capital Seoul, not many people seem to take the threat seriously.