A spotlight on sexual harassment in Hollywood
01:41
World
A spotlight on sexual harassment in Hollywood
It's been a month since The New York Times published a story about decades of allegations of sexual harassment of women by the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The aftermath includes some startling revelations about the industry which is now dealing with problems long ago swept under the carpet. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
