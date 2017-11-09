World Share

Naming and shaming sexual misconduct in Bollywood

The Indian film industry is pegged at more than 2 billion dollars. But casting a dark cloud over this dynamic industry is sexual misconduct. Many consider it as rampant as its song and dance routines. But with a younger generation of actresses speaking out against this harassment, could things be poised to change? Radhika Bajaj finds out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world