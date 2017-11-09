World Share

A journey through Bolshevik cinema

Since the early days of the Soviet Union, cinema was seen as an essential part of the USSR regime with state leaders even going as far as calling it 'the most important medium for educating the masses'. Russian filmmakers of the time managed to create a distinct visual language which even today is associated with the Soviet style. And now, on the 100th Anniversary of the October Revolution, we'll take you on a journey through Bolshevik cinema.