The evolution of music during the Russian revolution
02:12
World
Music is one of the oldest art forms for people to express their emotions, show sorrow and happiness or feel united in hard times. Gokcen Ardic explores how the 1917 Revolution changed music in Russia. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
