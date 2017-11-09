World Share

Money Talks: Snapchat reports slowing user growth

Shares of social media company Snap Inc. have been on a rollercoaster. Let us go for a ride. The maker of the disappearing message app Snapchat reported another quarter of slowing user growth. Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Snap would redesign the app to make it easier to use