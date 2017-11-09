POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paradise papers, Blockading Yemen and China’s war on poverty
52:05
World
The Paradise Papers exposed the tax havens of the rich and powerful. Can cash-strapped governments make them pay up? Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia imposes a full blockade on Yemen, all while aid agencies say millions of people there are on the brink of starvation. And China's President says he'll lift 43 million people out of poverty. We debate why critics think he should do better. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
