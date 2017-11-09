POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China’s war on poverty
China's communist party came to power promising to end rural poverty. Decades later, President Xi Jinping says he'll make good on that promise. The challenge? Lift 43 million people out from under the poverty line. In China, that's a man or woman making less than 95 cents a day. And that goal could be within reach. China's poverty rate has halved in the past five years, helped by farming co-operatives, billions of dollars in loans, and cash subsidies. But critics say Xi's target is not ambitious enough, arguing that half a billion people don't make enough money for a decent standard of living. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
