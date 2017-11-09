POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Why can't the British army recruit Muslims?

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims fought for Britain in World War I and II, but today the British military is struggling to recruit them. Why don't British Muslims want to serve? They're sometimes called the forgotten soldiers. Muslims were among millions from Britain's colonies who fought for the empire. But some believe their contributions are not recognised and rarely shared as part of history. Has the past created a legacy of resentment towards the British military? At the Roundtable was former British army soldier, Jo Glenton. Executive Director of The Muslim Experience in World War One, Hayyan Ayaz Bhaba; Former British army officer, Afzal Amin; And Arzu Merali, co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.
November 9, 2017
