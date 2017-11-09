World Share

Roundtable: British Muslims and the Military

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims fought for Britain in World War I and II, but today the British military is struggling to recruit them. Why don't British Muslims want to serve? They're sometimes called the forgotten soldiers. Muslims were among millions from Britain's colonies who fought for the empire. But some believe their contributions are not recognised and rarely shared as part of history. Has the past created a legacy of resentment towards the British military?