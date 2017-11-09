POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: One year since India's demonetization
It has also been one year since India banned high value bank notes. The government has been trying to crack down on money laundering and eliminate the black market. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it demonetization but his opponents and many small businesses describe the move as a black day for them. Radhika Bajaj reports from Mumbai. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
