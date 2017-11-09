World Share

Money Talks: Apple takes attention over its tax bill

Apple is still feeling the warm afterglow of the successful launch of its new iPhone. But it hit the headlines again this time over its tax bill. The latest revelations from the Paradise Papers document leak shows the tech giant moved key parts of its business from Ireland to Jersey to maintain a low tax rate. The EU has ordered the tech giant to pay billions of dollars in unpaid taxes. But technically speaking it has done nothing wrong. TRT World Editor at Large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.