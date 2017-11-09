World Share

Money Talks: Tencent's China Literature debuts in Hong Kong

Tencent has been busy in its home market too. Its online publishing platform China Literature made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the response from investors has been stunning. Joel Flynn was there and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world