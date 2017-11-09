POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Offshore tax leaks of rich and famous
08:05
World
Money Talks: Offshore tax leaks of rich and famous
In 2016 the Panama papers shed light on how the rich and famous minimise their tax bills and now another leak of confidential documents has once again thrown the spotlight on such behavior. This time the Paradise Papers include the details of offshore accounts of many more of the world’s wealthy and powerful, Queen Elizabeth among them. But as Maria Ramos reports, tax avoidance is not a crime so apart from moral outrage. What could the potential fallout be? For their analyses our editor at large Craig Copetas joins us from paris Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?