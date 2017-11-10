POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-US Relations: Turkish PM Yildirim wraps up official meeting with US VP Pence
02:47
World
Turkey-US Relations: Turkish PM Yildirim wraps up official meeting with US VP Pence
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has met US Vice President Mike Pence during his 4-day visit to the United States. Both countries are looking to resolve a diplomatic dispute that's built up over the past month. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, a full recovery may take longer than anticipated. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?