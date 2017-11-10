POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon Crisis: Saudi-led bloc tells citizens to leave Lebanon
Lebanon Crisis: Saudi-led bloc tells citizens to leave Lebanon
Four Arab nations have called on their citizens not to travel to Lebanon. And for those already there, they've been told to leave. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain have all issued the advice while tension rises between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two countries are arguing over Lebanon, whose prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned unexpectedly during a trip to Riyadh. Ben Said reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
