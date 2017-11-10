POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Arrests: Myanmar imprisons journalists for two months
The journalists were arrested on October the 27th, for possession of a drone. They were filming a documentary in the capital Naypyidaw. They appeared in court on Friday for the first time since their arrests. Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, were on assignment. Their local interpreter, Aung Naing Soe, and their driver, Hla Tin, were also arrested. The four will face more charges relating to import and export laws.
November 10, 2017
