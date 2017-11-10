World Share

Income for all

Several countries around the world are running a groundbreaking experiment to see whether a universal wage could work. It's called a universal basic income. It gives everyone the same fixed salary, whether they work or not. Those involved in the pilot schemes are allowed to spend the money on whatever they like. The idea is by taking away the stress of rent and bills, people will become more innovative and entrepreneurial. But is it fair, or practical? Critics say it will only make people lazy and dependent. But could it work?