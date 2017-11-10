World Share

Strait Talk: Is Assad using the siege on Eastern Ghouta as a tactic to crush the Syrian opposition?

Seven years into Syria's war, the people of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, have endured the worst of the Assad regime's brutality. Courtney Kealy reports with exclusive footage from inside the besieged city. In 2013, the area was the site of a chemical attack and the 'so called' red line that then US President Barack Obama had drawn, but never enforced. Despite civilian suffering, the suffocation of eastern Ghouta continued unabated. And just this past week, the Syrian regime launched at least 10 airstrikes. A critical food shortage, due to the regime's siege, is pushing the city's residents to their limits.There's been international outcry since - But is that how the Syrian regime wants it?