POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Political crisis hits Lebanon, while siege in Eastern Ghouta continues its chokehold
26:05
World
Strait Talk: Political crisis hits Lebanon, while siege in Eastern Ghouta continues its chokehold
In this week's Strait Talk, we discuss why global outcry over the suffocation of Eastern Ghouta in Syria could play into the Assad regime's hands. Plus Lebanon left leaderless. Will Saad Hariri's resignation spell another proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran- and how will Turkey respond? Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?